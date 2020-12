You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Key states certify presidential election results



[NFA] Outgoing Republican President Donald Trump's legal fight to overturn the result of the Nov. 3 vote looked more unlikely on Monday as key swing states Arizona and Wisconsin certified Democrat Joe.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:09 Published 1 week ago You're Fired: Conspiracy-Theorist Sidney Powell Booted From Trump Legal Team



Business Insider reports the Trump campaign has purged attorney Sidney Powell from its legal team. Last week, Powell baselessly alleged a global conspiracy to steal the 2020 US presidential election.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:44 Published 2 weeks ago All The Best People? Trump's Legal Team Chalks Up Zero Victories After 22 Times At Bat



President Donald Trump's campaign and Republican officials have filed nearly two dozen lawsuits since Election Day. It's an attempt to contest the results of the 2020 election. But according to.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:40 Published 2 weeks ago