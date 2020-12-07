Aussie surfer says great white shark attack like being 'hit by a truck'
Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
An Australian surfer told Monday how he managed to paddle back to shore and walk hundreds of metres to get help after being attacked by a great white shark.
An Australian surfer told Monday how he managed to paddle back to shore and walk hundreds of metres to get help after being attacked by a great white shark.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources