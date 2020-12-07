Global  
 

In Poland, Protests Over Abortion Ban Could Revolutionize Politics

NYTimes.com Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
The government’s conservative social policies, closely tied to the Catholic Church, have met with a backlash from women hoping to change a political culture that developed after Communism fell.
