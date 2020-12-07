First gay men to get a civil partnership in the UK among first to marry under historic Northern Ireland law change

The first person to receive the vaccine in Northern Ireland was a nurse whowill play a key role in the vaccination programme at the country’s mainhospital. Joanna Sloan, 28, is sister in charge of Covid vaccination for theBelfast Health and Social Care Trust, Northern Ireland’s largest. She...
First Minister Arlene Foster said she is delighted that the first person inthe world to receive a coronavirus vaccination outside clinical trials is fromher native Co Fermanagh. Speaking to reporters..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:35Published