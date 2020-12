Canada to get first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses before end of December

TORONTO (AP) β€” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday Canada will get up to 249,000 doses of the vaccine developed by American drugmaker Pfizer and...

