NYC Schools Reopen For Pre-K, Elementary Students

Newsy Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
NYC Schools Reopen For Pre-K, Elementary StudentsWatch VideoNew York City public schools are set to re-open today, but not for everyone. Some Pre-K and elementary students will be back. Mayor Bill de Blasio shut down in-person learning last month because of rising coronavirus cases in the city. 

The decision drew backlash with many questioning why businesses like bars and...
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: New York City Public Schools Reopen For Young Students

New York City Public Schools Reopen For Young Students 02:58

 New York City's youngest students are set to return to the classroom for in-person learning Monday. That's despite the increasing coronavirus cases among city residents. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has the latest.

