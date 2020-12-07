NYC Schools Reopen For Pre-K, Elementary Students

Monday, 7 December 2020 () Watch VideoNew York City public schools are set to re-open today, but not for everyone. Some Pre-K and elementary students will be back. Mayor Bill de Blasio shut down in-person learning last month because of rising coronavirus cases in the city.
The decision drew backlash with many questioning why businesses like bars and...
New York City's youngest students are set to return to the classroom for in-person learning Monday. That's despite the increasing coronavirus cases among city residents. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has the latest.