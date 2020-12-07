Blowing The Whistle In The 2020 US Election – OpEd Monday, 7 December 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

"I drove thousands of ballots from New York to Pennsylvania."



When I heard the above statement this week from Jesse Morgan as he testified before President Trump's legal team investigating the alleged widespread frauds in the 2020 general elections it struck a note in my mind. It was an "a-hah! moment" for me.



I live in... "I drove thousands of ballots from New York to Pennsylvania."When I heard the above statement this week from Jesse Morgan as he testified before President Trump's legal team investigating the alleged widespread frauds in the 2020 general elections it struck a note in my mind. It was an "a-hah! moment" for me.I live in 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Sidney Powell’s massive “Kraken” election fraud lawsuit in Georgia makes dozens of stunning claims ... here are the highlights (Natural News) While the jerks in the ‘mainstream media’ have dismissed every claim of vote fraud in the 2020 election, real journalists have been tracking...

NaturalNews.com 1 week ago





