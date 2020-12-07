Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Blowing The Whistle In The 2020 US Election – OpEd

Eurasia Review Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Blowing The Whistle In The 2020 US Election – OpEd"I drove thousands of ballots from New York to Pennsylvania."

When I heard the above statement this week from Jesse Morgan as he testified before President Trump's legal team investigating the alleged widespread frauds in the 2020 general elections it struck a note in my mind. It was an "a-hah! moment" for me.

I live in...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Sidney Powell’s massive “Kraken” election fraud lawsuit in Georgia makes dozens of stunning claims ... here are the highlights

 (Natural News) While the jerks in the ‘mainstream media’ have dismissed every claim of vote fraud in the 2020 election, real journalists have been tracking...
NaturalNews.com