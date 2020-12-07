Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brexit: Boris Johnson to head to Brussels for crucial talks

New Zealand Herald Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Brexit: Boris Johnson to head to Brussels for crucial talksBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the head of the European Commission plan to meet in person to see whether a last minute trade deal can be hammered out.Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Brexit briefing: 24 days until the end of the transition period

Brexit briefing: 24 days until the end of the transition period 00:46

 The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

Johnson in talks with EU chief to salvage post-Brexit trade deal [Video]

Johnson in talks with EU chief to salvage post-Brexit trade deal

Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen willassess whether a post-Brexit trade deal can be salvaged following a weekend oftense negotiations. If there is no deal by the end of the Brexit transitionperiod at the end of the month, then Britain will leave the single market andthe customs union and begin trading with the EU on World Trade Organisationterms, with the imposition of tariffs and quotas.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:54Published

Brexit trade talks to resume in ‘final throw of the dice’

 British and European Union negotiators will meet in Brussels on Sunday in a last-ditch attempt to strike a post-Brexit trade deal before a transition agreement..
WorldNews
Britain and the EU in final push for a post-Brexit trade deal [Video]

Britain and the EU in final push for a post-Brexit trade deal

Britain and the EU are to make a final push to get a post-Brexit trade dealover the line following crisis talks between Boris Johnson and EuropeanCommission president Ursula von der Leyen. In an hour-long phone call, the twoleaders agreed to instruct their negotiating teams to resume talks on Sundayin a last attempt to see if they can resolve the remaining differences.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:20Published
What lies ahead for Boris Johnson a year after election success? [Video]

What lies ahead for Boris Johnson a year after election success?

The year since Boris Johnson’s election success has seen Brexit, a baby and abrush with death from coronavirus. But the challenges still lying ahead of thePrime Minister suggest his job is not going to get any easier.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:18Published

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Brexit talks: Negociators make last-ditch effort to bridge differences [Video]

Brexit talks: Negociators make last-ditch effort to bridge differences

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:00Published

WorldView: Alps glaciers melting and more global headlines

 Researchers say 92% of glaciers near the Alps could be lost by 2100 because of climate change. Brexit talks resume before the December 31st deadlines. The Duke..
CBS News
Mordaunt: EU negotiations have reached a a critical moment [Video]

Mordaunt: EU negotiations have reached a a critical moment

Paymaster General Penny Mordaunt says Brexit negotiations with the EU havereached “a critical moment”. She was responding to an urgent question in theCommons on the talks and preparations for the end of the transition period.The question was directed at Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove but he is inBrussels for talks with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published
Country cannot cope with no-deal says Labour MP [Video]

Country cannot cope with no-deal says Labour MP

Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary Jonathan Reynolds has warned that the country does not have the "capacity" to "absorb" a no-deal Brexit given the state of the economy following the pandemic. "The capacity we've got to absorb no deal and all the damage that would cause", he said, "that has gone, if it ever existed at all". The Labour MP said "there should be a deal already", adding that "the need to get that deal in place is even more pressing than a year ago". "If you look at what is left to negotiate", he said, "it is not insurmountable - there should be a deal". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:09Published

Ursula von der Leyen Ursula von der Leyen President of the European Commission

David Frost arrives in Brussels for crunch Brexit talks [Video]

David Frost arrives in Brussels for crunch Brexit talks

The UK's chief Brexit negotiator David Frost arrived in Brussels on Sundayahead of another crunch day of trade discussions between the European Unionand the UK. Talks were paused again on Saturday after the teams struggled tobridge an array of differences. In a joint statement British Prime MinisterBoris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said “afurther effort” should be undertaken by their respective negotiating teams toassess whether the “significant differences” can be resolved.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:30Published

European Commission European Commission Executive branch of the European Union


City of Brussels City of Brussels Capital of Belgium

Belgian town where UK's COVID-19 vaccine is made 'proud to save the world' [Video]

Belgian town where UK's COVID-19 vaccine is made 'proud to save the world'

The town is situated between Brussels and Antwerp

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:50Published
‘Final throw of the dice’: UK, EU to resume Brexit trade talks [Video]

‘Final throw of the dice’: UK, EU to resume Brexit trade talks

Negotiators to meet in Brussels in last-ditch attempt to strike a post-Brexit deal before transition agreement ends on December 31.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:31Published

Frost arrives in Brussels for last-ditch Brexit talks

 The UK's Chief Brexit Negotiator David Frost arrived in Brussels Sunday, ahead of another crunch day of post-Brexit trade discussions between the European Union..
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Brexit talks back on but 'three critical issues' stand in way of deal, says EC chief von der Leyen [Video]

Brexit talks back on but 'three critical issues' stand in way of deal, says EC chief von der Leyen

Ursula von der Leyen, who gave a statement after a phone call with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said that "progress has been achieved in many areas" but that "significant differences remain".

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:10Published
Christmas charity makeover for Boris Johnson at Madame Tussauds [Video]

Christmas charity makeover for Boris Johnson at Madame Tussauds

Madame Tussauds London re-dresses Boris Johnson's figure in festive knitwearemblazoned with his coronavirus warning, to support Save the Children'sforthcoming Christmas Jumper Day. The annual event has..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
Johnson says 'months' until all vulnerable get COVID jabs [Video]

Johnson says 'months' until all vulnerable get COVID jabs

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday it would be some months before all the most vulnerable people received COVID-19 vaccines, with England's health service boss saying the bulk would..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:37Published

Related news from verified sources

Brexit trade talks to resume in ‘final throw of the dice’

Brexit trade talks to resume in ‘final throw of the dice’ British and European Union negotiators will meet in Brussels on Sunday in a last-ditch attempt to strike a post-Brexit trade deal before a transition agreement...
WorldNews Also reported by •FT.com

Brexit: Boris Johnson to head to Brussels for crucial talks

Brexit: Boris Johnson to head to Brussels for crucial talks British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the head of the European Commission plan to meet in person to see whether a last minute trade deal can be hammered...
New Zealand Herald

News24.com | EU, Britain attempt breakthrough in Brexit talks

 The EU and Britain's chief Brexit negotiators will make a last-ditch bid to break months of deadlock on Sunday, as trade talks limp back to Brussels, surviving...
News24