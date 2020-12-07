Global  
 

FDA could authorize Pfizer's Covid vaccine this week as U.S. deaths surge

Monday, 7 December 2020
The move would be a pivotal moment in the pandemic as public health officials say the U.S. is likely to face its worst health crisis in...
Covid vaccine

 An FDA advisory panel could grant emergency use authorization for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine as soon as Thursday...paving the way for the first doses to be delivered just 36 hours later. NBC's Tracie Potts reports.

