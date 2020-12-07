Global  
 

Coronavirus updates: More than a quarter of US cases have been reported since 11/16; UK to receive first Pfizer COVID vaccine supply

Upworthy Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Most US cases of the coronavirus have been reported since Oct. 4, analysis finds. UK hospitals will receive first batch of the vaccine....
News video: Covid vaccine arrives at Croydon University Hospital

Covid vaccine arrives at Croydon University Hospital 01:07

 The first batches of the coronavirus vaccine have been delivered to hospitals across the UK. Croydon University Hospital was one of those who received the first of the Pfizer BioNTech drug. It’s hoped that vaccinations will start early next week. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at...

UK To Launch COVID-19 Vaccine Drive Starting Tuesday [Video]

UK To Launch COVID-19 Vaccine Drive Starting Tuesday

UK To Launch COVID-19 Vaccine Drive, Starting Tuesday. Britain's push to safeguard its citizens from the coronavirus will be the largest national vaccination effort in the country's..

Chef Belkis Crowe Wins Award For Cooking For First Responders During Pandemic, Donates Prize Money To Island Harvest [Video]

Chef Belkis Crowe Wins Award For Cooking For First Responders During Pandemic, Donates Prize Money To Island Harvest

A Long Island woman who spent months cooking for front line workers has been awarded a national prize that will help feed even more people. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

Possible significant progress on a COVID vaccine this week [Video]

Possible significant progress on a COVID vaccine this week

The US might see significant progress on a coronavirus vaccine this week. Data from Ppfizer's COVID vaccine trials is expected to be made public tomorrow, days before its critical approval meeting with..

Coronavirus latest: Two more deaths reported as Cambs cases top 12,000

Coronavirus latest: Two more deaths reported as Cambs cases top 12,000 The latest figures come after it was revealed two Cambridgeshire hospital trusts would be among the first to give the Pfizer vaccine
Cambridge News

Coronavirus: UK may implement new lockdown in January despite vaccine rollout, says JP Morgan

 More pain for many pubs and restaurants, and good news for online specialists, supermarkets and 'work from home' stocks is likely to be on the way for the UK and...
Proactive Investors