American Airlines To Resume 737 Max Flights
Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Watch VideoAmerican Airlines is planning to resume flying the Boeing 737 Max before the end of the month.
American is updating its fleet of 24 Max jets and has bought eight new planes.
The FAA cleared the 737 Max for commercial flights last month.
The jets were grounded for almost two years following two deadly crashes.
Watch VideoAmerican Airlines is planning to resume flying the Boeing 737 Max before the end of the month.
American is updating its fleet of 24 Max jets and has bought eight new planes.
The FAA cleared the 737 Max for commercial flights last month.
The jets were grounded for almost two years following two deadly crashes.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources