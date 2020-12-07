Global  
 

American Airlines To Resume 737 Max Flights

Newsy Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
American Airlines To Resume 737 Max FlightsWatch VideoAmerican Airlines is planning to resume flying the Boeing 737 Max before the end of the month.

American is updating its fleet of 24 Max jets and has bought eight new planes.

The FAA cleared the 737 Max for commercial flights last month.

The jets were grounded for almost two years following two deadly crashes.
