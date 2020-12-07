Global  
 

Pandemic update: More than 2,000 more cases of COVID-19 recorded in B.C. over the weekend

CTV News Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
There were 2,020 more cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed over the last three days, B.C. health officials say.
