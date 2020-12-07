Pandemic update: More than 2,000 more cases of COVID-19 recorded in B.C. over the weekend
Monday, 7 December 2020 (
11 hours ago) There were 2,020 more cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed over the last three days, B.C. health officials say.
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
11 hours ago
In the last 24 hours, more than 2500 Nevadans tested positive for COVID-19. More than 168,000 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.
Cases within the last 24 hours 00:29
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
More Americans Died From COVID-19 Yesterday Than On 9/11
On Wednesday, the US recorded 3,157 coronavirus deaths. The stark number marks a new single-day record for deaths related to Covid-19. More Americans died from COVID-19 on Wednesday than the number of..
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published 4 days ago
Fauci Warns of 'Surge upon Surge' of Coronavirus Infections
Dr Fauci Warns of
'Surge upon Surge' , of Coronavirus Infections .
Dr. Anthony Fauci made the statement during
a televised interview on ABC's 'This Week' on Sunday.
We may see a surge upon a surge...
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:06 Published 1 week ago
More Than 138,000 New COVID Cases Confirmed Across U.S.
As we wait on a coronavirus vaccine, there are troubling new numbers during this second wave. More than 138,000 new cases were confirmed Saturday and 1,100 people died. The surge is leading to more..
Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:33 Published 1 week ago
Related news from verified sources