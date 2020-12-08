Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden to pick Lloyd Austin as secretary of defense

Japan Today Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden will nominate retired four-star Army general Lloyd J. Austin to be secretary of defense, according to four people familiar with the decision. If confirmed by…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Biden to pick retired Gen. Lloyd Austin to be next Defense secretary: report

 President-elect Joe Biden will nominate retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin to serve as secretary of Defense, Politico reported Monday...
Upworthy Also reported by •MediaiteChicago S-TNewsmaxUSATODAY.comThe AgeBusiness InsiderJerusalem PostNYTimes.comBrisbane TimesMarketWatch

Possible Biden Pick for Pentagon Chief Could Face Tough Hearing

 Retired Army Gen. Lloyd J. Austin, former commander of U.S. Central Command and an Iraq war Silver Star recipient, is reportedly on the list to be the nation's...
Newsmax