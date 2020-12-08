Reparations And Economic Justice For IDPs: Essential For Success Of Settlement Of Armenia And Azerbaijan Conflict – OpEd Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

Economic damage in the formerly occupied territories of Azerbaijan remains the key overlooked issue in the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict; the UN estimate of such economic damage is about $53.5 billion. As the military conflict is over now, there is an urgent need for the UN to establish a compensation commission to deal with claims... Economic damage in the formerly occupied territories of Azerbaijan remains the key overlooked issue in the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict; the UN estimate of such economic damage is about $53.5 billion. As the military conflict is over now, there is an urgent need for the UN to establish a compensation commission to deal with claims 👓 View full article

