Romania’s Iohannis To Name Centre-Right PM Despite Leftist Win
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
By Marcel Gascón Barberá
Romania’s centre-right president Klaus Iohannis on Monday said he would not ask the Social Democratic Party, PSD, to form a government despite coming first in Sunday’s legislative elections.
The SDP scored an unexpected victory, coming first with around 30 per cent of the votes. The ruling...
By Marcel Gascón Barberá
Romania’s centre-right president Klaus Iohannis on Monday said he would not ask the Social Democratic Party, PSD, to form a government despite coming first in Sunday’s legislative elections.
The SDP scored an unexpected victory, coming first with around 30 per cent of the votes. The ruling...
|
|
|
You Might Like