US hits China with Hong Kong sanctions, OKs Taiwan arms sale

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
The Trump administration on Monday approved a new major arms sale to Taiwan and slapped new sanctions on Chinese officials over the crackdown on pro-democracy advocates in Hong Kong.
