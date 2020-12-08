US hits China with Hong Kong sanctions, OKs Taiwan arms sale
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
The Trump administration on Monday approved a new major arms sale to Taiwan and slapped new sanctions on Chinese officials over the crackdown on pro-democracy advocates in Hong Kong.
The Trump administration on Monday approved a new major arms sale to Taiwan and slapped new sanctions on Chinese officials over the crackdown on pro-democracy advocates in Hong Kong.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources