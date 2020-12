You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Bharat Bandh: Farmers stop train in Maharashtra's Buldhana, several detained



Members of a farm group staged 'rail roko' protest in Maharashtra's Buldhana as part of Bharat Bandh. The nationwide blockade on December 8 has been called by agitating farmers against the new laws... Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:13 Published 29 minutes ago Farm group from Haryana meets Agriculture minister, backs Centre's new laws



A group of farmers met Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar to lend support to three new farm laws. The farmers from Haryana also appealed Tomar not to repeal the legislation. Their demand.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:45 Published 40 minutes ago Farmers agitation: 'Returning awards is only for advertisement', says MoS Reddy



Speaking to ANI in the national capital on December 07, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy spoke on 'Bharat Bandh' and issue of 'award wapsi'. Reddy said, "No award has been.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:19 Published 9 hours ago