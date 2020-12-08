Global  
 

President Trump to hold White House COVID-19 summit as pressure mounts for FDA vaccine approval

Upworthy Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
The White House will host drug manufacturers, distributors and governors to discuss its $12-billion plan to vaccinate Americans against COVID-19.
