President Trump to hold White House COVID-19 summit as pressure mounts for FDA vaccine approval
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
The White House will host drug manufacturers, distributors and governors to discuss its $12-billion plan to vaccinate Americans against COVID-19.
The White House will host drug manufacturers, distributors and governors to discuss its $12-billion plan to vaccinate Americans against COVID-19.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources