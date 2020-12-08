Global  
 

Trump administration refused offer to buy millions more Pfizer vaccine doses

Upworthy Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Decision could delay the delivery of a second batch until the manufacturer meets its orders for other countries
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Trump Declined COVID-19 Vaccines, Doses May Go To Other Countries

Trump Declined COVID-19 Vaccines, Doses May Go To Other Countries 00:39

 The Trump administration declined an offer from Pfizer for more doses of its COVID-19 vaccine. The offer was for more doses in late summer, according to Business Insider. The US might struggle to secure additional doses given Pfizer's commitments to other countries. The Trump administration purchased...

Trump administration pushes back on report that it declined to buy more Pfizer vaccine doses

 Pfizer says any additional doses between the initial agreed-upon 100 million will need to come in a separate agreement from the one put...
Upworthy

Trump Administration Passed on Chance to Secure More of Pfizer Vaccine

 The pharmaceutical company offered the government a chance to lock in additional supplies before its vaccine was proved effective in clinical trials.
NYTimes.com

A Trump Administration Decision Might Mean Americans Will Be Waiting Even Longer for the Pfizer Vaccine

 A new report in the New York Times claims that the Trump administration passed on an offer from Pfizer to receive more doses of their vaccine. Now, the company...
Just Jared