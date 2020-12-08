Global  
 

Joe Biden picks Lloyd Austin as secretary of defence: AP sources

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Joe Biden picks Lloyd Austin as secretary of defence: AP sourcesUS President-elect Joe Biden will nominate retired four-star Army general Lloyd J Austin to be secretary of defence, according to four people familiar with the decision. If confirmed by the Senate, Austin would be the first black...
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics
News video: Biden chooses former general for defense secretary

Biden chooses former general for defense secretary 01:23

 President-elect Joe Biden has chosen retired General Lloyd Austin to be his defense secretary, a person familiar with the decision said on Monday. Bryan Wood reports.

Lloyd Austin: Biden picks ex-general as defence secretary

 Lloyd Austin, who headed US Central Command, will be the first African-American defence secretary.
BBC News

