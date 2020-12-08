Global  
 

First patient receives Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

Tuesday, 8 December 2020
Margaret Keenan, 90, says she feels "so privileged" to receive the jab as the UK begins the biggest vaccination programme in NHS history.
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: First patient receives coronavirus vaccine

First patient receives coronavirus vaccine 00:50

 Margaret Keenan, 90, has become the first person to receive the coronavirus vaccine after its approval in the UK.

