First patient receives Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

First person receives Covid-19 vaccination in UK



A 90-year-old woman has become the first person to be given the the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. Margaret Keenan received the first jab as part of a mass vaccination programme being rolled out.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:48 Published 24 minutes ago

U.K. Grandmother Receives 1st Pfizer Vaccine



