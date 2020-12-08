|
First patient receives Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Margaret Keenan, 90, says she feels "so privileged" to receive the jab as the UK begins the biggest vaccination programme in NHS history.
