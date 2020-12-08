News24.com | Election of Nqaba Bhanga as Nelson Mandela Bay mayor null and void - Eastern Cape Cogta MEC
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Eastern Cape Cogta MEC Xolile Nqatha has called the election of DA councillor Nqaba Bhanga as Nelson Mandela Bay mayor tainted with flaws and not compliant with legislation.
