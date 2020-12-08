Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Western Sahara and the Guergarat War: End of Armistice or End of Impasse? On November 14, 2020, the Polisario Front declared an end to the ceasefire with the Kingdom of Morocco that the two parties had signed thirty years ago under the promise that a referendum for the self-determination of the Sahrawi people would follow (Paget and McCluskey). The Polisario Front is the Saharawi liberation movement and the sole representative of the people of Western Sahara. The organization was first formed as a resistance unit against the Spanish occupation of Western Sahara during the last half of the 20th century ("Western Sahara"). Due to international pressure at a time when colonization was increasingly being regarded as immoral, Spain endeavored to relinquish its control of the territory. Instead of brokering an agreement with the land inhabitants (the Sahrawis), Spain secretly plotted terms with Morocco and Mauritania, staging a handoff of sovereignty over the Western Sahara through the now infamous Madrid Accords of 1975. The accords would be signed only six days before the death of Spain's dictator, Francisco Franco. To ensure that Spain's imperialist legacy endures, Western Sahara would not be given up for the idea of a people's right to self-determination.