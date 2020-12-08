Texas sues over election results in Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 (
5 hours ago) Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to block the battleground states from casting "unlawful and...
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Trump campaign drops lawyer Sidney Powell
President Donald Trump's campaign distanced itself on Sunday from lawyer Sidney Powell, who has aided the president's flailing effort to contest the results of the U.S. election. Gloria Tso reports.
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:37 Published 2 weeks ago
Recounts unlikely to change Trump election loss
President Donald Trump's attempts to cling to power appeared more tenuous than ever on Wednesday as election officials in Georgia and Wisconsin said recounts were not likely to change the election..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 03:05 Published 3 weeks ago
Related news from verified sources