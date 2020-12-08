Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Texas sues over election results in Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania

Upworthy Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to block the battleground states from casting "unlawful and...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Sues Battleground States, Says Changes To 2020 Election Laws 'Unconstitutional'

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Sues Battleground States, Says Changes To 2020 Election Laws 'Unconstitutional' 00:44

 Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has sued battleground states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin, saying they made unconstitutional changes to their laws before the 2020 election. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump campaign drops lawyer Sidney Powell [Video]

Trump campaign drops lawyer Sidney Powell

President Donald Trump's campaign distanced itself on Sunday from lawyer Sidney Powell, who has aided the president's flailing effort to contest the results of the U.S. election. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:37Published
All The Best People? Trump's Legal Team Chalks Up Zero Victories After 22 Times At Bat [Video]

All The Best People? Trump's Legal Team Chalks Up Zero Victories After 22 Times At Bat

President Donald Trump's campaign and Republican officials have filed nearly two dozen lawsuits since Election Day. It's an attempt to contest the results of the 2020 election. But according to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published
Recounts unlikely to change Trump election loss [Video]

Recounts unlikely to change Trump election loss

President Donald Trump's attempts to cling to power appeared more tenuous than ever on Wednesday as election officials in Georgia and Wisconsin said recounts were not likely to change the election..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:05Published

Related news from verified sources

Texas sues over election results in battleground states Biden won

 In his long-shot lawsuit, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton takes aim at the results in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Georgia.
CBS News

Texas sues four battleground states in Supreme Court over 'unlawful election results' in 2020 presidential race

 Texas' suit argues that results in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin, which President-elect Joe Biden won, should be...
Upworthy

Texas sues 4 key states at Supreme Court claiming unconstitutional voting changes

 Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued battleground states Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin on Tuesday to challenge their 2020 presidential election...
FOXNews.com