You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Army to fire, suspend Fort Hood troops over violence at base McCarthy and other senior Army leaders are expected to announce the results of the review on Tuesday. In recent months, they have...

Upworthy 7 hours ago



14 soldiers fired, suspended from Fort Hood after widespread violence, sexual harassment Fourteen officers and enlisted soldiers at Fort Hood were fired or suspended Tuesday, and Army leaders announced several policy changes after an independent...

FOXNews.com 35 minutes ago