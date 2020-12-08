Global  
 

John Lennon Remembered: Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr And Yoko Ono Pay Tribute On 40th Anniversary Of Death

Upworthy Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and Yoko Ono were among those remembering the great John Lennon on the 40th anniversary of his tragic death....
