Blitz Preview: Magee seeks 3A state title



The Magee Trojans are in the 3A state championship football game for the first time in 20 years. They face Noxubee County but the Trojans are undefeated and are led by 3A Mr. Football Chandler Pittman,.. Credit: WAPT Duration: 01:48 Published 5 days ago

Warde Manuel blasts critics, Kirk Herbstreit for insinuating Michigan would use COVID to torpedo Ohio State's season



Warde Manuel blasts critics, Kirk Herbstreit for insinuating Michigan would use COVID to torpedo Ohio State's season | Brad Galli has more Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 01:48 Published 6 days ago