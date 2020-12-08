Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michigan-Ohio State football game called off due to COVID-19 cases with Wolverines

Upworthy Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
The Michigan-Ohio State game for Saturday has been canceled due to increased COVID-19 cases within the Wolverines' program, the school...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published
News video: Michigan to resume limited workouts

Michigan to resume limited workouts 01:07

 The University of Michigan is able to resume limited workouts as they prepare for Ohio State after cancelling their last game over COVID-19 concerns.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

MDSH reports 1,732 new COVID-19 cases and 56 new deaths [Video]

MDSH reports 1,732 new COVID-19 cases and 56 new deaths

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,732 new COVID-19 cases and 56 new deaths across the state, including new deaths in all but one of the southern six counties, that one county being..

Credit: WXXVDT2Published
Mississippi State Department of Health reports 2,480 new COVID-19 cases and 37 new deaths [Video]

Mississippi State Department of Health reports 2,480 new COVID-19 cases and 37 new deaths

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,480 new COVID-19 cases and 37 new deaths across the state.

Credit: WXXVDT2Published
Blitz Preview: Magee seeks 3A state title [Video]

Blitz Preview: Magee seeks 3A state title

The Magee Trojans are in the 3A state championship football game for the first time in 20 years. They face Noxubee County but the Trojans are undefeated and are led by 3A Mr. Football Chandler Pittman,..

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 01:48Published

Related news from verified sources

Michigan cancels game against Ohio State, leaving Buckeyes one game short for championship

 The Ohio State vs. Michigan football game scheduled for Dec. 12 has been canceled due to a rising number of Covid-19 cases among the Wolverines. The University...
bizjournals Also reported by •ESPNUpworthy

Michigan vs. Ohio State Officially Canceled Over COVID, UM Can't Field a Team

 Ohio State vs. Michigan is officially off -- after the Wolverines announced their COVID situation is so bad, they can't field a team to play this weekend. The #4...
TMZ.com

Michigan-Ohio State won't play for first time since 1918 after game called off due to COVID-19 issues

 Michigan and Ohio State will not play a this season with the Wolverines dealing with COVID-19 isuees. The schools have played every year since 1918.
USATODAY.com