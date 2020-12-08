Michigan-Ohio State football game called off due to COVID-19 cases with Wolverines

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,732 new COVID-19 cases and 56 new deaths across the state, including new deaths in all but one of the southern six counties, that one county being..
The Magee Trojans are in the 3A state championship football game for the first time in 20 years. They face Noxubee County but the Trojans are undefeated and are led by 3A Mr. Football Chandler Pittman,..
The Ohio State vs. Michigan football game scheduled for Dec. 12 has been canceled due to a rising number of Covid-19 cases among the Wolverines. The University... bizjournals Also reported by •ESPN •Upworthy