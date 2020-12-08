Michigan-Ohio State football game called off due to COVID-19 cases with Wolverines

MDSH reports 1,732 new COVID-19 cases and 56 new deaths



The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,732 new COVID-19 cases and 56 new deaths across the state, including new deaths in all but one of the southern six counties, that one county being.. Credit: WXXVDT2 Published 36 minutes ago

Mississippi State Department of Health reports 2,480 new COVID-19 cases and 37 new deaths



The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,480 new COVID-19 cases and 37 new deaths across the state. Credit: WXXVDT2 Published 4 days ago