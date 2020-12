'Massive blow': Air Canada to suspend multiple flight routes to Atlantic Canada Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Air Canada has announced plans to suspend flights at multiple airports in Atlantic Canada in the new year. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Crystal clear waters of Canada's Great Lakes hold mysterious shipwrecks



Tobermory is a small harbour tucked into the shore of Lake Huron's massive and beautiful Georgian Bay. Mare than 20 historic shipwrecks from a long ago time lay on the bottom, inviting adventurous.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 01:57 Published 1 week ago