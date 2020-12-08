Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

William Shakespeare is 2nd in U.K. to get COVID-19 vaccine

CBS News Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
"If Margaret Keenan is patient 1A for the vaccine, would William Shakespeare be 2B, or not 2B ..." one Twitter user wrote.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: William Shakespere among first Britons to receive coronavirus vaccine

William Shakespere among first Britons to receive coronavirus vaccine 02:11

 The United Kingdom has become the first Western nation to begin vaccinating its citizens with a Covid-19 shot outside of clinical trials. 90-year-old Margaret Keenan became the first Briton to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine at University Hospital in Coventry, England followed by William...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

UK patients become world’s first to get Pfizer vaccine [Video]

UK patients become world’s first to get Pfizer vaccine

UK patients Margaret Keenan and William Shakespeare became two of the first people in the world to receive the coronavirus vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech, making Britain the first western country..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:39Published
Matt Hancock 'Pretends To Cry' Over Covid Vaccine [Video]

Matt Hancock 'Pretends To Cry' Over Covid Vaccine

Matt Hancock 'Pretends To Cry' Over Covid Vaccine

Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published
The moment Matt Hancock tears up over coronavirus vaccines [Video]

The moment Matt Hancock tears up over coronavirus vaccines

Footage shows the moment Matt Hancock broke down in tears while speaking about coronavirus vaccines on live TV.The health secretary had to wipe his eyes when talking about the first people who received..

Credit: Yahoo News     Duration: 00:39Published

Related news from verified sources

The first man to receive Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine outside clinical trials is an Englishman named William Shakespeare, and the internet is having a field day

 Bill Shakespeare, 81, and his 16th century namesake were both born in Warwickshire, where people started getting Pfizer's vaccine on Tuesday.
Business Insider Also reported by •Sky News

William Shakespeare Among The First People To Receive Coronavirus Vaccine In UK

 Shakespeare received the vaccine days after regulator approved it
Daily Caller

Matt Hancock cries live on GMB as first people receive vaccine

 He became emotional after seeing a clip of the first man in the world to receive the vaccine, William Shakespeare who was happy we could “get on with our...
The Argus Also reported by •UpworthyWashington Post