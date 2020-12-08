FDA Finds Pfizer-BioNTech COVID Vaccine Candidate Is 95% Effective
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 () Watch VideoAs the United Kingdom begins giving shots, the FDA’s analysis of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine is out. The major finding: The agency agrees with the drugmaker that the vaccine is 95% effective in preventing COVID-19 after two doses. It also showed efficacy after just one dose, though it's unclear how long that could...
A recent FDA review found there was "insufficient data" regarding a factor of Pfizer's vaccine. There isn't enough info to conclude whether Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine is safe for kids under 16. There also isn't enough info regarding pregnant women and immunocompromised people. Experts also worry...