Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden names retired Gen. Lloyd Austin as secretary of defense nominee

Upworthy Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden has named retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin as his nominee for secretary of defense, the Biden transition team...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: Biden selects retired Gen. Lloyd Austin as secretary of defense

Biden selects retired Gen. Lloyd Austin as secretary of defense 01:40

 President-elect Joe Biden has selected retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin, the former commander of US Central Command, to be his secretary of defense, two sources familiar with the decision told CNN.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

President-Elect Biden's Historic Pick For Defense Secretary [Video]

President-Elect Biden's Historic Pick For Defense Secretary

The president-elect plans to nominate retired four star Gen. Lloyd Austin to become the first Black man to lead the Pentagon. Natalie Brand reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:01Published
Biden chooses former general for defense secretary [Video]

Biden chooses former general for defense secretary

President-elect Joe Biden has chosen retired General Lloyd Austin to be his defense secretary, a person familiar with the decision said on Monday. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:23Published
Biden to pick Xavier Becerra for health secretary [Video]

Biden to pick Xavier Becerra for health secretary

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to nominate Latino California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as secretary of health and human services, two sources said on Sunday, placing the former congressman..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:17Published

Related news from verified sources

Biden picks retired Gen. Lloyd Austin to be his secretary of defense, source says

 President-elect Joe Biden has selected retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin, the former commander of US Central Command, to be his secretary...
Upworthy

Gen. Austin 3rd SecDef in 71 Years to Require Special Waiver

 If reports Tuesday morning are true and Joe Biden will soon name retired Gen. Lloyd Austin to be secretary of defense, then Austin will become the third civilian...
Newsmax

Biden to pick retired Gen. Lloyd Austin to be next Defense secretary: report

 President-elect Joe Biden will nominate retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin to serve as secretary of Defense, Politico reported Monday...
Upworthy