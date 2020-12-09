Global  
 

Surprise ‘Gold’ Rush Hurtles Right-Wing Party Into Thick Of Romanian Politics – Analysis

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Surprise ‘Gold’ Rush Hurtles Right-Wing Party Into Thick Of Romanian Politics – AnalysisBy Andy Heil, Andrei Luca Popescu and Cristian Andrei*

(RFE/RL) -- The support that propelled Romania's little-known, right-wing AUR party into parliament in its inaugural national race may have shocked many, including the more established parties of an ex-president and former prime minister that fell short.

But close...
