Surprise ‘Gold’ Rush Hurtles Right-Wing Party Into Thick Of Romanian Politics – Analysis Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

By Andy Heil, Andrei Luca Popescu and Cristian Andrei*



(RFE/RL) -- The support that propelled Romania's little-known, right-wing AUR party into parliament in its inaugural national race may have shocked many, including the more established parties of an ex-



But close... By Andy Heil, Andrei Luca Popescu and Cristian Andrei*(RFE/RL) -- The support that propelled Romania's little-known, right-wing AUR party into parliament in its inaugural national race may have shocked many, including the more established parties of an ex- president and former prime minister that fell short.But close 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

