Surprise ‘Gold’ Rush Hurtles Right-Wing Party Into Thick Of Romanian Politics – Analysis
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
By Andy Heil, Andrei Luca Popescu and Cristian Andrei*
(RFE/RL) -- The support that propelled Romania's little-known, right-wing AUR party into parliament in its inaugural national race may have shocked many, including the more established parties of an ex-president and former prime minister that fell short.
But close...
