You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The House That Rob Built Documentary Movie



The House That Rob Built Documentary Movie (2020) trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Underfunded and sidelined by men’s athletics, the Lady Griz, as they came to be known, bloomed under the fresh Title IX.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 03:02 Published 4 days ago Dua Lipa says women in music face more criticism than men



Dua Lipa believes female musicians face “so much more criticism” than their male counterparts, as the music industry often writes female artists off as “manufactured”. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 00:43 Published 5 days ago More animals have been into space than women



Since 1963, 65 women have been sent into space compared to 57 dogs, 32 chimps, and two tortoises. Rosanna Philpott reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:40 Published 5 days ago