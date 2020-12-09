Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

National Sovereignty And International Law – OpEd

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
National Sovereignty And International Law – OpEdYou would say that Trudeau was ‘playing politics’ and that his remarks are really addressed to the Sikh community of Canada. So what’s the problem? After all, did not our Prime Minister undertake major political rallies in the US? In the Houston ‘Howdy Modi’ rally last year, US President Donald Trump himself...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: CNN uncovers reality for refugees on the Ethiopia-Sudan border

CNN uncovers reality for refugees on the Ethiopia-Sudan border 03:52

 CNN hears testimony from refugees at the Sudan-Ethiopia border, all of whom say they were targeted because of their Tigray ethnicity. CNN also heard from a member of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front that the majority of the forces operating in Ethiopia’s Tigray region are from Eritrea,...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Clashes with police during Poland's Independence Day far-right march in Warsaw [Video]

Clashes with police during Poland's Independence Day far-right march in Warsaw

Far-right supporters in Poland clash with police Wednesday (November 11) during an annual Independence Day march in Warsaw, Poland, that went ahead despite a ban on public gatherings due to the pandemi

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 05:12Published
Our military to military cooperation is progressing well: Rajnath after 2+2 India-US Ministerial Dialogue [Video]

Our military to military cooperation is progressing well: Rajnath after 2+2 India-US Ministerial Dialogue

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh after attending 2+2 India-US Ministerial Dialogue on October 27 in Delhi said that their military to military cooperation is progressing very well. He said, "Our military..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:37Published