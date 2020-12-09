Joe Biden picks 'uniquely qualified' retired general Lloyd Austin as defense secretary
1 hour ago) President-elect Joe Biden has named retired General Lloyd Austin, who oversaw US forces in the Middle East under President Barack Obama, to be his defense secretary.
President-elect Joe Biden has chosen California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as his nominee for secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, the New York Times first reported on Sunday.
Biden Transition: President-Elect Announces Health Team
With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to rage, President-elect Joe Biden announced his health team Tuesday, which will include California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as his Health and Human..
Biden selects retired Gen. Lloyd Austin as secretary of defense
President-elect Joe Biden has selected retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin, the former commander of US Central Command, to be his secretary of defense, two sources familiar with the decision told CNN.
