Joe Biden picks 'uniquely qualified' retired general Lloyd Austin as defense secretary

SBS Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden has named retired General Lloyd Austin, who oversaw US forces in the Middle East under President Barack Obama, to be his defense secretary.
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Biden Picks Xavier Becerra As Health Secretary

Biden Picks Xavier Becerra As Health Secretary 00:18

 President-elect Joe Biden has chosen California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as his nominee for secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, the New York Times first reported on Sunday.

