Aseefa Bhutto Zardari: A New Star Rises On Pakistan’s Political Horizon – Analysis Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

By Mahendra Ved*



For observers of South Asia with its rich crop of women politicians - from Sri Lanka’s Sirimavo Bandaranaike and Chandrika Kumaratunga to India’s Indira Gandhi and Bangladesh’s Sheikh Hasina and Khaleda Zia, stretched to Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi - the political debut of Pakistan’s Aseefa Bhutto... By Mahendra Ved*For observers of South Asia with its rich crop of women politicians - from Sri Lanka’s Sirimavo Bandaranaike and Chandrika Kumaratunga to India’s Indira Gandhi and Bangladesh’s Sheikh Hasina and Khaleda Zia, stretched to Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi - the political debut of Pakistan’s Aseefa Bhutto 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

