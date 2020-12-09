Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari: A New Star Rises On Pakistan’s Political Horizon – Analysis

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Aseefa Bhutto Zardari: A New Star Rises On Pakistan’s Political Horizon – AnalysisBy Mahendra Ved*

For observers of South Asia with its rich crop of women politicians - from Sri Lanka’s Sirimavo Bandaranaike and Chandrika Kumaratunga to India’s Indira Gandhi and Bangladesh’s Sheikh Hasina and Khaleda Zia, stretched to Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi - the political debut of Pakistan’s Aseefa Bhutto...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like