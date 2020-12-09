Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘I Told You So. You Damned Fools’: 75 Years Of The Bulletin Of The Atomic Scientists – OpEd

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
‘I Told You So. You Damned Fools’: 75 Years Of The Bulletin Of The Atomic Scientists – OpEdLeafing – or in this case scrolling through – the commemorative issue of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists after 75 years of publication is a tingling exercise of existence.  The subject matter pushes you to the edge.  You threaten to fall off.  Death is promised; extinction contemplated.  Nuclear holocaust.  Your...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like