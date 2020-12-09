The College Football Playoff committee wants to see more of Ohio State. Will the Big Ten oblige?
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Ohio State football's short-handed 52-12 victory at Michigan State helped the Buckeyes' College Football Playoff bid. When will they play again?
Ohio State football's short-handed 52-12 victory at Michigan State helped the Buckeyes' College Football Playoff bid. When will they play again?
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources