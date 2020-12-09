Global  
 

The College Football Playoff committee wants to see more of Ohio State. Will the Big Ten oblige?

Upworthy Wednesday, 9 December 2020
Ohio State football's short-handed 52-12 victory at Michigan State helped the Buckeyes' College Football Playoff bid. When will they play again?
 SportsPulse: Despite cancellations Ohio State shouldn't be sweating their shot at the College Football Playoff according to Dan Wolken.

