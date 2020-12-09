The College Football Playoff committee wants to see more of Ohio State. Will the Big Ten oblige?

Urban Meyer joins Joel Klatt to discuss the Ohio State Buckeyes’ case for the College Football Playoff, even if they don’t play in the Big Ten title game by...

College Football Playoff rankings 2.0: Will Ohio State hang on to final spot? SportsPulse: Dan Wolken reacts to the second College Football Playoff rankings and believes Ohio State can get into the playoff without qualifying for the Big...

USATODAY.com 1 week ago



