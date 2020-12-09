90-Year-Old Woman in the UK First to Receive Pfizer Vaccine Shot Worldwide
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 () Ninety-year-old woman Margaret Keenan was administered the first of the two injections of the Pfizer vaccine at University Hospital, Coventry, prior to her birthday next week. The United Kingdom on Tuesday became the first nation to start providing the COVID-19 vaccine created by Pfizer and BioNTech. Its mass vaccination program was commenced, which is expected to administer vaccines to 4 million people by the end of the month.
Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old grandmother, on Tuesday became the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine shot outside of a trial as...