Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

90-Year-Old Woman in the UK First to Receive Pfizer Vaccine Shot Worldwide

HNGN Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
90-Year-Old Woman in the UK First to Receive Pfizer Vaccine Shot WorldwideNinety-year-old woman Margaret Keenan was administered the first of the two injections of the Pfizer vaccine at University Hospital, Coventry, prior to her birthday next week. The United Kingdom on Tuesday became the first nation to start providing the COVID-19 vaccine created by Pfizer and BioNTech. Its mass vaccination program was commenced, which is expected to administer vaccines to 4 million people by the end of the month.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: British Grandma First in the World to Receive Pfizer Vaccine Outside of Trial

British Grandma First in the World to Receive Pfizer Vaccine Outside of Trial 01:00

 This British grandma is the first in the world to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine outside of trial runs. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

U.S. Prepares For Initial Shipments Of COVID Vaccine [Video]

U.S. Prepares For Initial Shipments Of COVID Vaccine

As COVID-19 cases continue to climb in the Bay Area and strain local hospitals, plans are now underway to prepare for the initial shipments of the first available vaccine. Allen Martin tells us one..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:32Published
Woman In United Kingdom Is First To Get COVID-19 Vaccine [Video]

Woman In United Kingdom Is First To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

All eyes were on the 90-year-old as she did what millions of people across the world hope to do soon. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:47Published
How Minnesota Plans To Get The Vaccine To Everyone [Video]

How Minnesota Plans To Get The Vaccine To Everyone

The first wave of vaccines will arrive from Pfizer next week, will be delivered directly to 25 hubs (often hospitals) around the state, and will then be distributed to 118 smaller clinics, Jeff Wagner..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:34Published

Related news from verified sources

UK woman, first to get Pfizer vaccine shot in the world

 Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old grandmother, on Tuesday became the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine shot outside of a trial as...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •BBC NewsCBS NewsE! OnlineNews24

CBS Evening News, December 8, 2020

 90-year-old woman becomes first to receive Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in U.K.; Legendary pilot Chuck Yeager, first to break sound barrier, dies at 97
CBS News

Margaret Keenan, 90-year-old grandmother in Britain, 1st person in world to receive Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

 (G.N.S) Dt. 8 London Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old grandmother, on Tuesday became the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer...
Upworthy