90-Year-Old Woman in the UK First to Receive Pfizer Vaccine Shot Worldwide

Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

Ninety-year-old woman Margaret Keenan was administered the first of the two injections of the Pfizer vaccine at University Hospital, Coventry, prior to her birthday next week. The United Kingdom on Tuesday became the first nation to start providing the COVID-19 vaccine created by Pfizer and BioNTech. Its mass vaccination program was commenced, which is expected to administer vaccines to 4 million people by the end of the month.