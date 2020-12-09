Who is Margaret Keenan and why this 90-year-old British woman is grabbing eyeballs

WEB EXTRA: 90 Year Old Woman Receives First Pfizer Vaccine in UK



90-year-old Margaret Keenan was the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine outside of a trial. The shot was administered at a hospital in Coventry, England as the UK.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:31 Published 6 hours ago

First person receives Covid-19 vaccination in UK



A 90-year-old woman has become the first person to be given the the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. Margaret Keenan received the first jab as part of a mass vaccination programme being rolled out.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:48 Published 16 hours ago