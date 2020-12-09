Who is Margaret Keenan and why this 90-year-old British woman is grabbing eyeballs
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 () Margaret Keenan alias Maggie is a 90-year-old British grandmother who became the first patient in the world to receive the Pfizer coronavirus jab following its clinical approval as the National Health Service (NHS) launched its vaccine campaign on Tuesday.
90-year-old Margaret Keenan was the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine outside of a trial. The shot was administered at a hospital in Coventry, England as the UK..
Ninety-year-old woman Margaret Keenan was administered the first of the two injections of the Pfizer vaccine at University Hospital, Coventry, prior to her...