Who is Margaret Keenan and why this 90-year-old British woman is grabbing eyeballs

Zee News Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Margaret Keenan alias Maggie is a 90-year-old British grandmother who became the first patient in the world to receive the Pfizer coronavirus jab following its clinical approval as the National Health Service (NHS) launched its vaccine campaign on Tuesday.
News video: Margaret Keenan, 90, Receives First COVID-19 Vaccine in UK

Margaret Keenan, 90, Receives First COVID-19 Vaccine in UK 01:07

 Margaret Keenan, 90, Receives First COVID-19 Vaccine in UK. Keenan, who turns 91 next week, became the first person in the country to receive the vaccine on Tuesday. She received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at University Hospital Coventry in England. I feel so privileged to be the first person...

