You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Covid vaccine: India in talks with European firm to set up cold chain



India is stepping up preparation for mass vaccination against Covid-19. With countries like UK starting immunisation, India is working on logistics. The Indian government is in talks with Luxembourg.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:09 Published 2 hours ago What Is an EUA? Pfizer and Moderna Seek Emergency Use Authorization for COVID-19 Vaccines



EUAs have been a huge help during the COVID-19 pandemic—here's why. Credit: Health.com Duration: 01:14 Published 14 hours ago Who will be first in line for Covid vaccine?



As the UK becomes the first country in the world to approve mass use of a Covid vaccine for over-16s, the BBC's Laura Foster explains which high-risk groups will receive it first. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 01:38 Published 6 days ago