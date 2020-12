You Might Like

Related news from verified sources DoorDash Prices IPO At $102/shr, Above Estimated Range - Quick Facts On-demand prepared food delivery service DoorDash Inc. said that it has priced its initial public offering of 33 million shares of its Class A common stock at...

RTTNews 4 hours ago



DoorDash said to price to at $102 per share, doubling its final private price According to media reports, food-delivery giant DoorDash priced its IPO at $102 per share, ahead of its final IPO pricing range of $90 to $95 per share. The...

TechCrunch 7 hours ago



Airbnb Boosts IPO Price Range to Between $56 and $60 a Share The home-rental company plans to boost the proposed price range of its initial public offering to between $56 and $60 a share, the...

Upworthy 2 days ago