You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'I hope progress can be made' on Brexit deal says Gove



Michael Gove has said he "hopes progress can be made" on a Brexit deal as Prime Minister Boris Johnson travels to Brussels to meet with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. "If sweet.. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:52 Published 2 hours ago Boris Johnson to fly to Brussels for last-minute Brexit deal dinner



Boris Johnson will fly to Brussels in an attempt to reach a breakthrough on apost-Brexit trade deal over dinner with European Commission president Ursulavon der Leyen. The Prime Minister and the EU.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:29 Published 3 hours ago Gove hopes for EU 'movement' on Brexit trade talks



Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has said he hoped the European Union would move in Brexit trade talks to allow a deal to be struck when Prime Minister Boris Johnson travels to Brussels this week... Credit: ODN Duration: 00:34 Published 17 hours ago