Ohio State Football Big Ten Should Change Six-Game Minimum, Drue Chrisman Wants an Ohio State vs. Michigan Pun

Upworthy Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Changing the six-game minimum shouldn't even be a debate, a possible Ohio State vs. Michigan punt-off, Michigan would consider playing...
Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Published
News video: College Football Playoff rankings 3.0: Committee's decisions suggest Ohio State will be given benefit of doubt

College Football Playoff rankings 3.0: Committee's decisions suggest Ohio State will be given benefit of doubt 01:33

 SportsPulse: Despite cancellations Ohio State shouldn't be sweating their shot at the College Football Playoff according to Dan Wolken.

Michigan explains reason to cancel Ohio State game [Video]

Michigan explains reason to cancel Ohio State game

Michigan athletics spoke with the media as to why they cancelled the Ohio s+State game with increasing numbers on its football team.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:21Published
Michigan's Warde Manuel Says Ohio State “Would Be a Great Representative” for Playoff, Believes Big Ten Sh

 Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said he thinks the Big Ten should reconsider the six-game minimum and that “Ohio State is one of...
Upworthy

Urban Meyer on Ohio State’s case for the College Football Playoff

 Urban Meyer joins Joel Klatt to discuss the Ohio State Buckeyes’ case for the College Football Playoff, even if they don’t play in the Big Ten title game by...
FOX Sports

Ohio St. to resume activities, hopeful to play Sat.

 Ohio State (4-0) likely needs to play this week and next week against Michigan to reach the six-game minimum required to qualify for the Big Ten championship...
ESPN