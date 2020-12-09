Global  
 

Court Hears Case On Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac

Newsy Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Court Hears Case On Fannie Mae, Freddie MacWatch VideoThe Supreme Court is taking up a case involving mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. It would allow the president to fire the head of the agency that oversees the government-controlled company. That would reverse an agreement between the feds and the companies made after the 2007 housing market crash, which...
