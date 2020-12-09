Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Minneapolis City Council Weighs Plan To Cut Police Budget

Newsy Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Minneapolis City Council Weighs Plan To Cut Police BudgetWatch VideoA big day in Minneapolis — the Minneapolis City Council is voting today on a measure to shrink the city’s police department. The council tried to dismantle the department after the killing of George Floyd but the measure failed earlier this year. 

This plan — dubbed “Safety For All” — would cut nearly...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nevada City Approves Mask Fines [Video]

Nevada City Approves Mask Fines

The Nevada City city council unanimously passed new fines for people not following mask guidelines Wednesday, allowing its police department to enforce the policy.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:42Published
Dallas City Manager Looking To Hire New Police Chief By End Of Year [Video]

Dallas City Manager Looking To Hire New Police Chief By End Of Year

Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax updated Mayor Eric Johnson and council members on the search for a new police chief, saying he will select new chief by the end of December.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:56Published
Atlantic City Police Department Continues Annual Tradition Of 'Shop With A Cop' [Video]

Atlantic City Police Department Continues Annual Tradition Of 'Shop With A Cop'

"Shop with a Cop" pairs police officers with Atlantic City children and the kids can pick out Christmas presents.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:51Published

Related news from verified sources

Minneapolis budget passes with police funding cut, but keeps larger staffing level target

 The Minneapolis City Council passed a 2021 budget early Thursday morning that shifts nearly $8 million from the city’s police department...
Upworthy Also reported by •FOXNews.comCBS News

Minneapolis City Council Votes to Remove $8 Million From Police Budget

 The move comes as the city grapples with efforts to overhaul the department after the police killing of George Floyd.
NYTimes.com

Minneapolis City Council votes to cut millions from police budget amid record crime rates

 Read more
Washington Post