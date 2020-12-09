Minneapolis City Council Weighs Plan To Cut Police Budget
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Watch VideoA big day in Minneapolis — the Minneapolis City Council is voting today on a measure to shrink the city’s police department. The council tried to dismantle the department after the killing of George Floyd but the measure failed earlier this year.
This plan — dubbed “Safety For All” — would cut nearly...
