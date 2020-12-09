Global  
 

Covid 19 coronavirus: Canada approves Pfizer vaccine

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Canada approves Pfizer vaccineCanada's health regulator on Wednesday approved Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine, days ahead of possible approval in the United States.Health Canada posted on it is website that the vaccine made by US drugmaker Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech...
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Canada Approves Pfizer Vaccine

Canada Approves Pfizer Vaccine 00:22

 Canada is set to receive up to 249,000 doses this month, and four million doses of the vaccine by March.

