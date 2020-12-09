Legault tells police to issue more fines to COVID-19 rule-breakers as Quebec records another 1,728 cases
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Quebec reported Wednesday that 156,468 people have now tested positive for COVID-19 in the province and 7,349 people have died due to the disease since the start of the pandemic.
