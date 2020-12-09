|
|
Kim Jong Un's sister threatens South Korea's top diplomat over COVID-19 remarks
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Kim Jong Un’s powerful sister Kim Yo Jong on Wednesday slammed South Korea’s foreign minister for his “reckless remarks” about...
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
China gave COVID-19 vaccine to Kim Jong Un: analyst
China provided North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his family with an experimental coronavirus vaccine, a U.S. analyst said Tuesday, citing two unidentified Japanese intelligence sources. Gloria Tso..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:46Published
|
China gave COVID-19 vaccine Kim Jong Un: analyst
China provided North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his family with an experimental coronavirus vaccine, a U.S. analyst said Tuesday, citing two unidentified Japanese intelligence sources. Gloria Tso..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:46Published
|
Kim Jong Un used China's COVID vaccine candidate: analyst
China provided North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his family with an experimental coronavirus vaccine, a U.S. analyst said Tuesday, citing two unidentified Japanese intelligence sources. Gloria Tso..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:46Published
Related news from verified sources
|